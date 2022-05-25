Analysts Expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Shift4 Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.16. Shift4 Payments reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift4 Payments.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $401.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $5,523,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 53,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 28.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 15.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The company had a trading volume of 540,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,111. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $103.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

