Analysts Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

DH traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,306. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.89.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, with a total value of $49,996.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 951,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

