Analysts Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $210.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Unifi reported sales of $184.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $808.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.20 million to $813.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $869.25 million, with estimates ranging from $868.50 million to $870.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Unifi news, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,773.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $98,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,487.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,408,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 25.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unifi stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. 92 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,411. The company has a market capitalization of $268.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Unifi has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

