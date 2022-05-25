Analysts Anticipate The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $79.99 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) to post sales of $79.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.14 million to $80.83 million. Bancorp posted sales of $79.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $331.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.26 million to $333.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $383.71 million, with estimates ranging from $370.22 million to $397.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. The company had a trading volume of 346,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,563. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 1,656.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 811,565 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $602,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $14,439,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

