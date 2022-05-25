Analysts Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

In related news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 57,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.03. 17,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,325. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

