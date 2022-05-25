Analysts Anticipate DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DICE Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DICE Therapeutics.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

DICE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 2,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. DICE Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

