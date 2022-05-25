Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $77.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.80 million and the lowest is $75.01 million. Chatham Lodging Trust reported sales of $50.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $285.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $296.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $319.22 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $338.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chatham Lodging Trust.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLDT. StockNews.com raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

CLDT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.96. 215,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.71.

In other news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Perlmutter purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,100 shares in the company, valued at $865,504. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.