Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,281 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up approximately 1.7% of Snyder Capital Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Snyder Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Amphenol worth $71,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,538,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 329,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,813,000 after acquiring an additional 44,457 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,470,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,542,000 after acquiring an additional 447,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 70,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $68.75. 2,657,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,092. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $65.84 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

