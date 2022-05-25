AmonD Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $915,565.55 and $1,868.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,195.36 or 0.37994487 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00072594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00503270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00033878 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000272 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.73 or 1.39741035 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,830,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

