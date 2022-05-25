AMMO, Inc. (POWWP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.559 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWWP opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $30.83.

AMMO Company Profile

Ammo, Inc designs and manufactures products for law enforcement, military, sport shooting, and self-defense. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

