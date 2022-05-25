American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 289,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

