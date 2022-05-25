American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Up 4.3%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.63. 70,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,074,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,997 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 104.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 868,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,405,000 after buying an additional 442,967 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $3,999,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

