AMEPAY (AME) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $64,304.00

AMEPAY (AME) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 64.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,813.32 or 0.29547372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.16 or 0.00496729 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00034170 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008793 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

