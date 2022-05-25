Altus Strategies (LON:ALS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.00

Shares of Altus Strategies plc (LON:ALS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 49 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.62), with a volume of 10067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51.50 ($0.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.19. The company has a market capitalization of £57.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68.

About Altus Strategies (LON:ALS)

Altus Strategies plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, discovers, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, nickel, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. The company has a portfolio of projects, including the Korali Sud (Diba) gold project and the Lakanfla gold project located in Western Mali; the Tabakorole gold project and the Pitiangoma Est gold project located in Southern Mali; the Wadi Jundi gold project, the Gabal Al-Shaluhl gold project, the Gabal Om Ourada gold project, the Wadi Dubur gold project located in Egypt; the Laboum gold project located in Northern Cameroon; the Bikoula iron ore project located in Southern Cameroon; the Izougza copper-silver project, the Azrar copper project, and the Tata copper project located in Western Morocco; the Daro copper-gold project and the Zager copper-gold project located in Northern Ethiopia; the Leopard Rock gold prospect located in Western Liberia; and the Toura nickel project located in Western Côte d'Ivoire.

