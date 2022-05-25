Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 4.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.03. 1,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altus Power (AMPS)
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.