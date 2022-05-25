Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Up 4.1%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.18 and last traded at $7.03. 1,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 453,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPS. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPS. Triad Investment Management purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

