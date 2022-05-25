AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ATGFF shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

