Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $185,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,116.79. 1,890,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,082. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,526.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,704.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,715 shares of company stock worth $75,992,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.