Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Trading Up 6.2%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $161.10 and last traded at $161.10. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.64.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.20 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, insider Daniel E. Horn sold 7,638 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $942,147.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total transaction of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock worth $13,973,935. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

