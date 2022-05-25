Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.83. Approximately 42,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,198,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

BIRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Allbirds from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bufano acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy O. Brown purchased 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter worth about $2,974,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $8,030,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

