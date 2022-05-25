Alien Worlds Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.62 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (TLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $94.15 million and approximately $53.62 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00496835 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033159 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,617,135,616 coins and its circulating supply is 2,611,487,653 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alien Worlds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alien Worlds should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alien Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

