Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.49. 277,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,322,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.48.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.62.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

