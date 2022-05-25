Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 179.11 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.55. The stock has a market cap of £535.76 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13. Alfa Financial Software has a 12 month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 221 ($2.78). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 200 ($2.52) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.71) target price on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.