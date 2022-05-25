Alerus Financial NA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Alerus Financial NA decreased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,082,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,586,000 after purchasing an additional 320,895 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after buying an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 99,339 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,757. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.42. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $96.59 and a 12-month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

