Alerus Financial NA Raises Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 326,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 10,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,884,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $373,735,000 after buying an additional 629,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. 22,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.52 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 234,840 shares of company stock worth $25,306,349 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

