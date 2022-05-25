Alerus Financial NA Purchases 250 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $5.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,952. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.82.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.50.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

