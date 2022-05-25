Alerus Financial NA Invests $1.18 Million in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $347.09. 43,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.20 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $117.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.