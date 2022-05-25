Alerus Financial NA Has $422,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alerus Financial NA cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in BlackRock by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $869.47.

NYSE BLK traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, reaching $625.15. The company had a trading volume of 23,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,431. The company’s fifty day moving average is $683.26 and its 200-day moving average is $789.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.58 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.