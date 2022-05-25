Alerus Financial NA Buys 8,737 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after buying an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $52,225,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after buying an additional 492,334 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Bunge by 5,416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 357,168 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,687,000. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BG traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $128.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

