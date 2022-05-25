Alerus Financial NA Buys 32,944 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $1,046,312,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,452,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,268,000 after buying an additional 2,640,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,456,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.78. 390,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,618,193. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

