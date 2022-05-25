Alerus Financial NA Acquires Shares of 35,428 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after buying an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

American International Group stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.31. 77,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,753. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.54 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

