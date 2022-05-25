Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Tops $0.0222

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $99.66 million and approximately $174.21 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00335365 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00083288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00069632 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,491,037,783 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

