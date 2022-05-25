Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Achieves $100.21 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $100.21 million and $69.10 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 45.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00323704 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00078485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00068943 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,540,574,900 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.