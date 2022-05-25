Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

NYSE ANET opened at $99.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total value of $1,158,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 673,695 shares of company stock worth $80,740,134 in the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.