Akroma (AKA) Market Capitalization Hits $11,401.46

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Akroma has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $11,401.46 and $9.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,959.53 or 0.06593058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00080340 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.