Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Airgain alerts:

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 449,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 124,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 633,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after buying an additional 108,342 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 153,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $917,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 764,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.