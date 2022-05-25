Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Airbnb alerts:

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.04 on Thursday, reaching $106.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,853. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.83.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $583,534.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,414,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 747,534 shares of company stock valued at $121,201,511 over the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.