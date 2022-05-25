Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

NYSE:A traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.41. 2,149,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.08.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,791,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after purchasing an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.