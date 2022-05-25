Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.41. 2,149,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $240,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

