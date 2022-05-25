Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.86-4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67-6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.86-$4.93 EPS.

A traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.02. 18,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,196. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.64 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.08.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

