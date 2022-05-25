AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Trading Up 4.9%

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was up 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $117.67 and last traded at $117.67. Approximately 2,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 810,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.13.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AGCO in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.91.

Get AGCO alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,778,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after buying an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,949,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,564,000 after buying an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in AGCO by 545.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.