Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

NASDAQ AFYA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,930. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. Afya has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.32. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Afya will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Afya by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,823,000 after buying an additional 446,498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Afya by 49.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Afya by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

