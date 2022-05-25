Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Afya had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Afya updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84. The company has a market capitalization of $981.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Afya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFYA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

