Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 11,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,280,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a market cap of $580.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 96,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,588,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

