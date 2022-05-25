Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Receives $125.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.00.

AEDFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aedifica from €120.00 ($127.66) to €125.00 ($132.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AEDFF stock remained flat at $$118.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.68. Aedifica has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

