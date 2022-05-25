Adshares (ADS) Hits Market Cap of $75.48 Million

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00009695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $75.48 million and $2.56 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007050 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 26,288,206 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

