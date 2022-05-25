Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 299,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,512. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

