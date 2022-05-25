Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29,809 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,550,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,947 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 299,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Adobe stock traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,724,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,512. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $423.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.27 and a twelve month high of $699.54.
In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.79.
Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
