Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

