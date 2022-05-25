Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.63% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,168 shares during the period. 9.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

