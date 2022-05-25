ACoconut Price Reaches $0.0827 on Major Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. In the last week, ACoconut has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can now be bought for about $0.0827 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $220,042.61 and approximately $27,704.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000415 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

