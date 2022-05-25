Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $46.19.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Acme United in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Acme United by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Acme United by 443.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

