Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.24. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $46.19.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
