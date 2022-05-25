AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of ACRX stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 123,241 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 95,716 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

